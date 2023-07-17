DMK minister Ponmudy under ED radar; houses searched

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Monday became the second high-profile leader of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) whose sleuths swooped down on nine premises connected to him and conducted searches.

The raids came hours before leaders of 24 Opposition parties, including DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, were to converge in Bengaluru and take forward their fight against the BJP. Stalin is expected to meet the press before he heads to Bengaluru to attend the meeting.

Sleuths of the ED began the raids at the official residence of Ponmudy, his residence in Villupuram in north Tamil Nadu and other premises at 7 am. They asked all private staff present at the minister’s office to leave before conducting the raids. Ponmudy was recently acquitted by courts in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and a land-grabbing case.

It is believed that the searches also included the residence of Kallakurichi MP Gautham Sigamani, Ponmudy’s son. Ponmudy, deputy general secretary of the DMK, is placed fifth in the pecking order of the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin and a very senior leader of the party having served in every DMK dispensation since 1989.

The raids are a setback to the DMK whose minister V Senthil Balaji is currently under judicial custody after his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case.

The raids are being conducted in connection with a case filed in 2012 alleging that Ponmudy had obtained quarry licenses in favour of his son and relatives as the minister for mines and resources.

The Madras High Court had last month refused to stay proceedings in the case which accuses the minister, and his relatives of quarrying 2.64 lakh loads of excess red sand on the plea by Sigamani.