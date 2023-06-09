DMK mouthpiece lashes out at TN Governor Ravi; challenges him to 'enter politics'

As R N Ravi continues to criticize the Tamil Nadu government on several issues, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday launched an all-round attack on the Tamil Nadu Governor, asking him to take a plunge into politics rather than “hiding behind the Constitutional post.”

In a hard-hitting editorial, Murasoli, DMK’s mouthpiece, tore into the Governor for his recent statement indirectly criticizing Chief Minister M K Stalin’s nine-day trip to Singapore and Japan and celebrating formation days of other states in the Raj Bhavan here.

“If the Governor is courageous enough, he should take the political plunge and fight us instead of hiding behind the post that he currently holds. Let him join the BJP and take us on in the political field, we will show our might,” the editorial said.

The attack by the DMK comes two days after Stalin criticized the Governor, saying the “person who holds the highest position in the state” is unable to understand Tamil Nadu’s success in sectors like health and education.

Murasoli also accused the Governor of acting like “India’s king” by pointing to the Raj Bhavan celebrating the formation days of states like Telangana, and that he is forgetting the fact that he is just holding an “appointed post”.

“All actions of the Tamil Nadu government are against the state…if he has free time, he should celebrate birthdays of people he knows. He shouldn’t think he is ruling India by observing formation days of other states,” it added.

The ruling party also questioned the need for the Governor to talk about the investment climate to vice-chancellors of universities. “Doesn’t he know the basics of what to tell VCs and industrialists?” the DMK asked and went on to list the “achievements” of the current and previous party-led dispensations in the state.

"The governor should know that corporates flock to Tamil Nadu, especially to Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts, only because of the investment climate and skilled manpower," the party's mouthpiece read.

“It was our leader M Karunanidhi who wooed IT industries to Tamil Nadu. He did it on his own, not at the prodding of the likes of Ravi. The DMK knows what it should do for Tamil Nadu’s development,” the editorial added.

The DMK also said that the state has signed over 250 MoUs worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the past two years after the party-led government came to power.