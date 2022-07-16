DMK MP objects to Hindu rituals at government function

DMK MP from Dharmapuri on Saturday objected to Hindu rituals being performed at a government function in the district seeking to know why only customs of a particular religion were being followed. He told officials that “every religion” should be treated equally in Tamil Nadu that follows Chief Minister M K Stalin’s “Dravidian Model” governance.

The incident took place on Saturday when D N V Senthilkumar S, the Lok Sabha MP from Dharmapuri, went to the launch of renovation work at a lake in Harur in the district. The minister lost his cool when he found only a Hindu priest at the location where arrangements were in full swing for the ritual.

“Why give importance only to one religion? Where are the others? Where is the Christian father? Where is the Muslim Imam? Is it not a government function? Don’t you know the rules that the government should be secular? Have you ever seen such things in events participated by the Chief Minister?” Senthilkumar asked officials of the Public Works Department.

A video posted by the MP on his Twitter page castigating the officials has gone viral on social media. The MP also told the officials not to give preference to one religion at government events. It is said that Senthilkumar launched the desilting activities only after officials ensured that there was no religious ritual at the event.

“This may have been followed in the past, not anymore. This is a Dravidian model government,” Senthilkumar added.