DMK to hold protest against Tamil Nadu Governor on reservation bill

DMK on Thursday night announced that it will hold a protest outside the Raj Bhavan after Governor Banwarilal Purohit told him in a latter that he would need "at least three to four" weeks to arrive at a decision on the Bill providing 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in medical admissions to government school students who clear NEET.

Party president M K Stalin said the protest will be held to condemn the Governor's delay in signing the Bill and the AIADMK Government's reluctance to exert pressure. Stalin's announcement came after the Governor responded to his letter written on Wednesday seeking immediate consent for the Bill.

"I would like to inform you that I am seized of the matter and getting it examined from all angles. I need at least 3 to 4 weeks time to arrive at a decision The same has also been informed to the delegation of Ministers who called on me recently," Purohit told Stalin in the letter.

Meanwhile, VCK President and Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan demanded that the Centre recall Purohit for acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu.

The Bill assumes significance after publishing of NEET results last week and political parties feel the Governor not giving his assent would only result in government school students losing out on medical admissions.

Tamil Nadu had been opposing conduct of NEET for admission into medical and dental colleges, but when it became clear that the Centre would not give an exemption, the state government came out with an idea to provide reservation to students from schools run by it.

The move to provide reservation was taken after the number of government school students getting into medical colleges witnessed a massive dip in the past few years after the introduction of NEET.

The reservation would apply to all government colleges and government quota seats in self-financing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and would ensure 300 students from government schools pursue medicine every year.