Doctor 'rapes' 28-year-old nurse in Telangana

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 30 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 21:45 ist
Representative image/Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A doctor has allegedly raped a 28 -year old nurse of a state-run hospital in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district in Telangana, police said on Sunday. In a complaint filed on Saturday, the nurse alleged the doctor, aged around 32 and working on contract basis at the hospital, raped her at her house on August 24, a police official said.

The woman was also allegedly threatened and beaten up by the doctor, police said adding they have registered a case under relevant IPC sections against the doctor and investigations were on. 

