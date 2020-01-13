Dust menace at Maradu flats demolition sites

A day after the demolition of five high-rises at Kochi in Kerala, local people were protesting against the dust menace owing to lapses on the part of municipal authorities in controlling dust by sprinkling water on the debris.

A group of local people gheraoed the local municipal chairperson alleging of the dust menace. The protest was withdrawn after the authorities assured to continuously sprinkle water and cleaning dust accumulated houses.

Government sources said that as per the earlier plan, the municipality was supposed to carry out constant water sprinkling until the debris was cleared, which would take at least 70 days.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Pollution Control Board officials said that the dust created by the demolition spread to a maximum distance of 100 metres and a maximum height of 50 metres and settled. Pre-demolition and post-demolition air quality of the area was being analysed.