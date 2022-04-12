ED attaches assets of ex-Kerala MLA's wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 25 lakh of Asha Shaji, the wife of Indian Union Muslim League's former MLA from Azhikode constituency in Kerala, K.M. Shaji.

The properties were attached in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to taking bribe from a teacher in lieu of helping him to get a permanent government job.

The ED said that the attached assets include a residential property in Vengeri village, Kakkodi SRO, Calicut.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the the FIR registered in 2020 by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, (VACB), Kannur, Kerala.

VACB had registered the case against Shaji, then MLA under section 7 and 13(1)(d) read with sections 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the FIR, Shaji had accepted a bribe amount of Rs 25 lakh 2016 from a teacher, on behalf of the school management, and the teacher was later appointed on a permanent position at a school in Azhikode.

The ED learnt in the investigation that substantial part of proceeds of crime generated through the above mentioned criminal activity was utilised for the construction of the above mentioned residential building in the name of Asha Shaji during the year 2016.

The proceeds of crime was thus attached, said the ED official adding that they were probing the matter.

