Eight killed in firecracker unit blast in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Krishnagiri,
  • Jul 29 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight people, including three women, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday, said police.

The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured.

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, they said.

Police, and fire and rescue services personnel have rushed to the spot to rescue the affected.

