Ex-MP Nandi Yellaiah succumbs to Covid-19 in Telangana

Senior Congress leader Nandi Yellaiah died of Covid-19 at a hospital here on Saturday, party sources said.

Yellaiah(78) was admitted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences on July 29.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family of the departed leader, an official release said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Health Minister E Rajender, Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders also condoled the demise of former MP.

Yellaiah was elected six times to Lok sabha, five from Siddipet and once from Nagar Kurnool, and served twice as a member of Rajya Sabha.