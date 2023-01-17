Ezhava community leader terms Shashi Tharoor as anti-backward classes

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) general secretary Vellappally Natesan has slammed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor terming him as anti-backward classes.

He also flayed Tharoor for contesting against Mallikarjun Kharge in the Congress president election and said that Tharoor's political future in Kerala was lost.

"Tharoor has proved from his political entry that he is anti-backward classes and scheduled caste - scheduled tribe. With just 15 year experience in Congress he contested against Kharge, who is from the backward class," said Natesan.

Natesan, who heads the organisation representing the Hindu-Ezhava community that comes in the other backward community category, flayed Tharoor's recent remarks invoking upper caste Hindu-Nair identity at a meeting of Nair Service Society in Kerala.

"Do you think that in the present day people will vote as per the call of religious or community leaders. Tharoor should have flayed NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair from projecting his Nair identity. Tharoor's political future in Kerala is lost as he called on community leaders. There are many experienced Congress leaders in Kerala," said Natesan.

Meanwhile, there were reports that AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar gave a report to the party leadership against Tharoor for his open remarks regarding plans to focus in Kerala politics and willingness to become Kerala chief minister.