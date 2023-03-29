Faced molestation attempt as child: Kerala IAS officer

Faced molestation attempt as child: Kerala IAS officer

Pathanamthitta District Collector Divya S Iyer revealed the ordeal she suffered while speaking at a media workshop on Tuesday

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 29 2023, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 16:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman IAS officer in Kerala has revealed that she survived a molestation attempt during her childhood.

Pathanamthitta District Collector Divya S Iyer revealed the ordeal she suffered while speaking at a media workshop on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi doctor accused of molesting four-year-old girl, arrested

She said that the incident took place at the age of six. "Two men were showing much affection to me. Initially, I didn't realise why they were pampering and touching me. I felt uncomfortable when they tried to remove my dress. I managed to escape from them," Iyer said, stressing the need to sensitise children about good and bad touch.

She said that she used to look for those two men in crowds for a long time. "I could come out of the trauma with the support of my parents," said Iyer who is the wife of Congress former MLA K S Sabarinadhan.

Iyer is a medical doctor turned IAS officer of the 2014 batch.

