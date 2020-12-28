Farm laws: Kerala Governor gives assent for one-day assembly session on December 31

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday gave assent to the state Cabinet's recommendation to convene a special session of Kerala Assembly on December 31 to discuss the Centre's farm laws.

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front is planning to pass a resolution against the farm laws with the support of Congress in the one-day session. Lone BJP MLA in the house O Rajagopal might not be backing the resolution.

Though the session was initially planned for December 23, the Governor rejected it citing that there was no emergency situation that warranted convening a special session to discuss the farm laws as the Assembly regular session was already scheduled for January. But the government again submitted a recommendation and a delegation of ministers called on the Governor and clarified the stand.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had strongly flayed the Governor's decision to reject the initial recommendation to convene the special session. In a letter sent to Governor, he said that it was unconstitutional as the powers for convening Assembly session did not come under the discretionary powers of Governor.