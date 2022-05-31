Finger-pointing, counter-allegations mark Kerala bypoll

The bye-election to the Thrikkakkara assembly constituency in Kerala witnessed a total voter turnout of 67 per cent by evening. However, the voting day was peppered with news about allegations and defensive ripostes by the ruling Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, in what can only be construed as a last-minute bid to influence the voting.

Since morning hours, the voter turnout was high for the Thrikkakkara seat in Kochi. Yet, during these initial hours, the most prominent news was the arrest of the person who had uploaded to social media a malicious video footage of LDF candidate Dr Jo Joseph. The LDF alleged that the accused, Abdul Latheef, from Malappuram, was an active member of Indian Union Muslim League, which is a ciliation partner of the Congress.

The Congress, however, maintained its stand that the party had no role in the upload or virality of video that showed a couple’s intimate moments and claimed that the man there was Dr Joseph. As a counterattack, the Congress reminded the public that the person who was arrested for bogus voting attempt was a CPM activist.

Congress leaders had accused that the CPM manipulated the voters list with the intention of casting bogus votes.

While Congress's candidate, Uma Thomas and the wife of late MLA P T Thomas, hopes to retain the Congress's sitting seat, the Left is making an all-out attempt to wrestle the seat from Congress. Uma plans to cash in on the popularity of Thomas and public sentiments regarding the deceased who was the elected MLA from Thrikkakkara.

The CPM fronted Dr Joseph—who works with a church-run hospital—to enhance the party’s rapport with the Christian vote bank as well as capitalise on it being in power.

The BJP, too, has attempted to influence the Christians in the constituency by taking up the social issues, including love jihad.

Twenty20, the collective backed by the Kitex Group, and its alliance with Aam Aadmi Party decided not to contest the by-election, despite it having got a 10 per cent vote share.

Come Friday, when the by-election results are revealed, the people’s evaluation of Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF will become more evident, especially with its key projects of SilverLine semi-high speed rail project facing stiff opposition.