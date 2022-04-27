Fire breaks out at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi hospital

State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the fire tenders have been deployed to put out the blaze

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 27 2022, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 13:16 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANInews

A fire broke out in a part of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Wednesday morning following which patients were evacuated to safety, said officials.

According to hospital officials, 33 patients were shifted from the fire-affected wards.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who reached the hospital, told reporters: "The patients have been shifted to other wards safely. No one has been injured. The fire seems to be due to electricity leakage."

The hospital officials said oxygen cylinders too have been removed as a safety precaution.

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Fire

