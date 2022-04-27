Fire breaks out at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi hospital

A fire broke out in a part of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Wednesday morning following which patients were evacuated to safety, said officials.

According to hospital officials, 33 patients were shifted from the fire-affected wards.

All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far no report of casualties or injuries have been reported: Principal Secretary-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan pic.twitter.com/al6f1Z29R9 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who reached the hospital, told reporters: "The patients have been shifted to other wards safely. No one has been injured. The fire seems to be due to electricity leakage."

State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the fire tenders have been deployed to put out the blaze.

The hospital officials said oxygen cylinders too have been removed as a safety precaution.

