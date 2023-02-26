Five killed in van-lorry collision in Tamil Nadu

While five people died on the spot, 15 were injured and admitted to the Government hospital

PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Feb 26 2023, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 14:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five people, including three women, were killed when the goods van they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry at Valiyangadu in Tirupur district on Sunday. About 35 people were returning to their village from Kodumudi when the mishap occurred, police said. While five people died on the spot, 15 were injured and admitted to the Government hospital, they said. Further investigation is on.

Tamil Nadu
Accident
Road accident
India News

