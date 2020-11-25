Flood relief kits from Rahul Gandhi found unused, trigger stir

Around a hundred relief kits provided by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the flood in Kerala were found unused on Wednesday, triggering a row,.

The kits, including food packets, clothes and other materials, sent to Nilambur in Malappuram district which is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency represented by Rahul, were found unused in a room when a few people arrived to rent the space on Tuesday.

The kits were believed to be sent by Rahul during the last year's flood. Nilambur and nearby areas witnessed major landslides and flood that even claimed many lives.

CPM local leaders alleged that the Congress workers tried to black-market the flood relief kits.

The DYFI, youth wing of the ruling CPI-M, staged a protest march against the Congress and asked its leaders to tender an apology to the people.

Nilambur MLA P V Anwar (independent supporting LDF) on Wednesday sought a probe by the District Collector K Gopalakrishnan. He claimed after the matter came to light, Congress leaders allegedly destroyed other such stocks from across the constituency.

"This is not an isolated matter from Nilambur. They (Congress party) had stocked food materials at many other places to influence voters in the upcoming local body elections. After this came to light, the Congress leaders removed or destroyed the food kits from other places," Anwar told reporters in a video message.

"The district collector should probe the matter. The food kits were for the people suffering from a natural calamity. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran should reply," he said.

District Congress president V V Prakash said a probe would be initiated into the matter.

The state leadership is yet to respond to the matter. The kits were found in covers inscribed with 'MP Wayanad' on them.