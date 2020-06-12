Former minister arrested by AP-ACB for alleged role in medical equipment procurement scam

The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested former minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu for his alleged role in a multi-crore scam in procurement of medicines, surgical equipment for use in the ESI hospitals.

The scam took place when he was the labour and employment minister during the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime.

According to ACB joint director Ravi Kumar, the swindled amount is about Rs 150 crore out of a total procurement allocation of Rs 988 crore between 2014 and 2019.

ACB officials said the arrest of the prominent TDP leader took place at 7:30 am on Friday from his residence in Nimmada village of Srikakulam district. Former ESI director CK Ramesh Kumar and another senior official of the Employees State Insurance Corporation were also arrested in Tirupati and Rajahmundry, respectively. Three more officials were

also taken into custody.

“The fraud was mainly in procurement of medicines, lab kits, surgical items and furniture. Purchases, based on fake quotations at 50 to 130 percent above the market rates, were made from companies selected on nomination basis instead of e-tender process,” Kumar told reporters.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu described the arrest as Jaganmohan Reddy government’s retribution on Kinjarapu “as he is fighting against the administration on behalf of the backward classes and those denied justice.”

Before the ACB presser, Naidu described the arrest as a kidnap. “What happened to Atchannaidu? The government has got him kidnapped with 100 policemen, in a very unlawful manner,” Naidu tweeted.

దీనికి సీయం జగన్‌, హోంమంత్రి, డీజీపీ సమాధానం చెప్పాలి. ఈ దుర్మార్గానికి, ఉన్మాద చర్యలకు నిరసనగా బడుగుబహీనవర్గాలవారు, మేధావులు, ప్రజలు రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా జోతిరావుఫూలే, అంబేద్కర్‌ విగ్రహాలకు వినతిపత్రాలు సమర్పించి తమ నిరసనను తెలియజేయవలసిందిగా విజ్ఞప్తి చేస్తున్నాను.(3/3) — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) June 12, 2020

One of these companies - Tele Health Services Private Limited, was reportedly given the contract based on Kinjarapu’s letter. Earlier a vigilance department probe into the alleged anomalies had also recognized large scale irregularities.