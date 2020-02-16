G Kishan Reddy visits Bhainsa, assures justice to victims of communal riots

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited Bhainsa town in Telangana, where communal clashes broke out last month and assured government support to the victims in rebuilding their destroyed homes.

Reddy, who was accompanied by state BJP president K Laxman and other leaders, met the victims and assured that justice would be done to all, a release from his office said here.

Talking to reporters, the Union Minister of State for Home said he was told by local residents that the attack was planned. "Both sides suffered," he said adding a decision would be taken on the matter soon.

Reddy also held a meeting with the district officials at Bhainsa. Laxman said theBJP would demand a CBI probe if the state government does not agree to a judicial inquiry into the clashes. He targeted the AIMIM over the clashes at Bhainsa.

A trivial issue took a violent turn when members belonging to two different communities clashed at Bhainsa near Adilabad on January 12 leaving 19 people, including eight police officials, injured. Police had registered more than 10 cases and arrested over 60 people from both the communities. Several houses were damaged due to fire and a number of two-wheelers were completely burnt during the clashes.