Gang robs Kerala-based realtor of Rs 27 lakh near Coimbatore

In a highway robbery, a five-member gang relieved a Kerala-based realtor of Rs 27 lakh and fled in his luxury car after forcing him and the driver to get down at knife-point on the city outskirts early on Friday, police said.

Based on a complaint from 50-year old Abdul Kalam, who was on way to his native Malappuram, Police were investigating and searching for the gang members.

The gang members, who came in a car, waylaid the vehicle of the realtor at Navakkarai around 4.30 am made him part with Rs 27 lakh cash.

After threatening him and his driver and making them get down, the gang escaped in the luxury car with the cash, police added.