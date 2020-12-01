GHMC Elections 2020 live updates: Voting underway; Owaisi appeals to voters to exercise franchise

Voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is underway. The main contest in the poll is among the ruling TRS, opposition BJP and the Congress. The civic body polls dubbed “gully vs Delhi fight” by the TRS leaders, saw an unprecedented level of campaigning from the BJP involving its top guns including party chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. Stay tuned for live updates.
Buoyed by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a powerful campaign to win the GHMC polls, to boost its chances in the assembly elections in 2023.
Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, ruling TRS working president and Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi were among the early voters. Talking to reporters, both Kishan Reddy and Rama Rao appealed to the electors to vote without fail.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed shock over the sudden demise of MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah. The CM said Narasimhaiah would be remembered as the leader who worked for the people throughout his life. "The death of Narasimhaiah would be a loss to the TRS party and the people in his constituency," the CM said while conveying his condolences to members of the bereaved family.
Meanwhile, ruling TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passed away this morning. He was unwell for some time, and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad. The two-time CPM MLA had joined the TRS in 2013 and won from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency in 2018.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote. He appeals to Hyderabadis to vote andimprove the polling percentage. The city civic polls registered only 45 per cent voting in 2016.
The BJP and TRS were engaged in accusations and counter-charges on Monday, a day before the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls. Arrangements are made for the 74.67 lakh registered voters in the city to exercise their franchise on Tuesday to elect the new civic body of 150 wards from among the 1122 candidates.
The Commission had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties, Health department in view of Covid-19 and taking into consideration various relevant issues, it said earlier.
The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has made elaborate arrangements for the balloting process by deploying 48,000 (including reserve) polling personnel and 52,500 strong police force.
As many as 74,44,260 voters would exercise their franchise using ballot papers to elect their representatives in the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), according to official data.
