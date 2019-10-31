Girl ends life after sexual assault by uncle

A 15-year old Delhi native girl self-immolated allegedly after she was sexually assaulted by her uncle in Thiruvananthapuram. Police arrested the accused. Her mother is also likely to be arraigned in the case on charges of concealing the incident.

According to police sources, the girl's family was staying in Thiruvananthapuram over the last ten years and were engaged in roadside sales. Her uncle was also staying with them. The girl set herself on fire the other day and was battling for life at a government hospital with around 60 per cent burns.

A magistrate recorded the girl's statement at the hospital, during which she revealed that she was sexually assaulted by uncle several times about five years back and she had also revealed it to her mother. She was under severe mental stress afterwards. The girl succumbed to the injuries by Wednesday night.