Girl under home quarantine in Kerala stages hunger stir over attack on house

A girl in Kerala, who is under home quarantine over Covid suspicion, was staging a hunger stir in front of her house in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday alleging lapses in police action against those who attacked her house.

The girl had even taken up her plight with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Chief Minister warned of strict action. A day after the girl took up her plight with the Chief Minister, her house was attacked by a group of CPM workers.

The girl, who was studying in Coimbatore, returned on March 17. She was asked by health authorities to remain in home quarantine at her house at Thannithodu, about 20 kilometres from Pathanamthitta town. Her father, who is a local cable TV operator, kept away from the house and stayed at his office. But a section of local CPM workers unleashed propaganda that the girl's father was spreading Corona infection and even threatened to attack him. Subsequently, the girl took up the plight with the Chief Minister.

But on Wednesday night, a group of local CPM workers attacked the girl's house and caused damages. The next day the Chief Minister condemned the incident and warned of stringent action. CPM also suspended six workers involved in the incident.

The girl's family alleged on a Saturday that the police were trying to alter their statements and trying to frame feeble changes against the accused. Though one of the accused pushed aside the girl, no sections for assault on women were initiated. Hence the girl started a stir.

Pathanamthitta district police chief K G Simon said that a DySP was asked to record a fresh statement of the family and based on that further actions would be initiated. While three of them were arrested by the police immediately after the incident, three were held on Saturday.