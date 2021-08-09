'List steps taken to reduce crowd outside jab centres'

HC asks Kerala government what steps it has taken to reduce crowds outside vaccine centres

The PIL was initiated by the court based on news reports of crowding outside vaccination centres in the state

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Aug 09 2021, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 10:50 ist
The state government has been directed to submit the steps taken by it before the next date of hearing on August 11. Credit: iStock Photo

What steps have been taken to reduce overcrowding at vaccination centres, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government.

The query was posed to the state by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and JusticeShaji P Chaly during hearing of a PIL initiated by the court on its own.

"Steps taken to reduce crowding at Covid centres should also be explained with supporting documents," the bench directed.

The PIL was initiated by the court based on news reports of crowding outside vaccination centres in the state.

The state government has been directed to submit the steps taken by it before the next date of hearing on August 11.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Kerala High Court
India News
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

 