HC poses serious questions to Tamil Nadu govt on conduct of Class 10 exams

The Madras High Court on Monday posed several uncomfortable questions to the Tamil Nadu government on conducting Class 10 board exams at a time the state is witnessing a massive spike in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus.

During the course of the hearing, a division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar even asked whether the Tamil Nadu government can give an undertaking that no student will contract COVID-19 if the examinations are allowed to be conducted.

After the government argued that the exams need to be held now as the state expects more infections in the coming days and weeks, the bench adjourned the case to June 11.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association challenging the conduct of the examination.

Tamil Nadu postponed the examinations originally scheduled to begin in the last week of March due to the lockdown. Later, it announced the exams would begin from June 1 and postponed it to June 15 after outrage.

The state currently has over 33,000 COVID-19 cases and experts and political parties want the government to defer the examinations until the spread of the virus is brought under control.

Over nine lakh, students have registered to appear for the examination in the state.