Headmistress made to apologise for Onam message in Kerala

In a bizarre incident, a nun, who is the headmistress of a school at Kottayam in Kerala, was made to apologise at a police station for an Onam message that allegedly hurt sentiments of a section and the video of the headmistress apologising is being widely circulated in the social media.

Headmistress of St Teresa's Girls High School Nedumkunnam sister Diya, about 20 kilometres from Kottayam town, was made to apologise for an Onam message as Hindu Aikya Vedi activists alleged that the message hurt sentiments of devotees of Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Kottayam district police chief Jaidev G told DH that a report was sought from the Deputy Superintendent of Police concerned about the incident. Police officials were maintaining that the headmistress volunteered to apologise and some Hindu Aikya Vedi workers only recorded it and posted on social media without the knowledge of police.

In her Onam message, the sister recollected the popular myth over Onam that King Mahabali, known for his generosity, was pushed down by Vamana. Though the message was given in closed group of school students and parents, it was spread on social media alleging that the nun hurt sentiments of Vamana devotees.

On September 1, a group of Hindu Aikya Vedi workers staged a protest against the school and approached the Karukachal police station. Subsequently, a video of the nun that it was due to her ignorance that she posted such a message and tendering apology was spread by Hindi Aikya Vedi leaders, including state president Sasikala Teacher.

Karuakachal circle inspector Sajeev Mon said the police neither summoned the headmistress to the police station nor asked her to apologise. She volunteered to come to the station to talk to those who came with a complaint after the police informed her about the complaint. Police allowed them to have a conciliatory talk and they settled the matter themselves. But someone recorded it an spread on social media. Since the nun did not give any complaint against it, no further action was taken yet.