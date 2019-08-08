Heavy rains and land slides in Kerala

Many parts of Kerala, especially northern districts and hilly districts of central Kerala, were flooded on Thursday following heavy rains. Landslides occurred in many parts of the state. Two persons were killed in rain-related incidents.

With Kerala facing heavy floods and land landslides in August last year, the authorities are more cautious this time. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayai Vijayan convened high-level review meeting a decision to seek service of ten NDRF teams.

Munnar in Idukki district a well-known tourist spot was flooded. Landslides affected traffic along the Munnar - Marayur road. Heavy rains and landslides were reported from several parts of Idukki, including Cheruthoni and Panniyar, which suffered extensive damages last year. Kattapana, Mundakayam, Peerumedu and Peruvanthanam areas of Idukki were also receiving heavy rains and landslides. A bridge to Kannampadi tribal settlement in Idukki was reportedly washed away in heavy water flow. Three relief camps were opened in the district. The district administration also sought NDRF's service.

Five dams in Idukki district were opened. However, the Idukki dam was only having 21 per cent water of its total storage capacity.

Nilambur town in Malappuram district was also flooded as the water level in Chaliyar river went up. Several houses and shops were flooded. Many families shifted to relief camps. A team of NDRF was camping in the district.

Wayanad and Palakkad were other districts that were having heavy rainfall and landslide. Many families in Wayanad were shifted to 16 relief camps opened in the district. People in flood and landslide-prone areas were also being shifted to relief camps as a precaution. Traffic along the Wayanad - Karnataka road via Kutta was reportedly affected owing to landslide. Traffic along Thamaraserry ghat road in Wayanad was also slightly affected last night after a tree uprooted. At Panamaram in Wayanad, one person was killed over a tree uprooted and fell over his house. At Attapadi in Palakkad, one woman was killed while shifted from her flooded house.

At Kallayi in Kozhikode, a huge hoarding fell over a school building causing massive destruction. A major tragedy was averted as a holiday was declared for educational institutions in view of the rough weather.

Many parts of Kannur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha were also receiving heavy rains. The Parassinikadavu Muthappan temple, situated on the banks of Valapattanam river, in Kannur was also flooded.