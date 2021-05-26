Heavy rains lash Kerala; yellow alert sounded in 11 districts

Heavy rains lash Kerala; yellow alert in 11 districts

Sea incursion was reported in various districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 26 2021, 18:31 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 18:31 ist
Rough sea during rains triggered by cyclone Yaas, in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI Photo

Widespread rains and sea incursion were reported in several parts of Kerala on Wednesday and authorities have issued an alert to people living on the banks of water bodies.

Except the northern districts of Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod, several parts of the rest of the 11 districts have been receiving copious rains accompanied by strong winds since last night prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to sound a 'yellow alert' there.

As per the latest IMD update, a yellow alert, denoting the possibility of heavy rainfall, was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur and Lakshadweep.

Shutters of Kallarkutty dam in Idukki and Aruvikkara Dam here were opened in view of heavy rains.

Authorities warned people living on the banks of various water bodies in Pathanamthitta district to be extra vigilant as the water level was steadily rising.

Sea incursion was reported in various districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam.

Uprooting of trees and water-logging of low-lying areas were also reported across the state.

