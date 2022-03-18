Here's why Holi is special for superstar Rajinikanth

As north India celebrated Holi with much fervour 47 years ago, a superstar was 'born' quietly at an office complex in Chennai, who would later rule the South Indian film world for decades.

It is on Holi, on March 27, 1975, that Shivaji Rao Geikhwad, an ordinary but stylish bus conductor who quit his job in Bangalore and enrolled at the Film Institute in Madras to fulfill his dream, became Rajinikanth as we know him today, courtesy veteran filmmaker K Balachander.

Both Balachander, who is no more, and Rajinikanth have narrated the story more than once. A six-minute video clip where the duo reminisces about the 1975 Holi has gone viral as India celebrates Holi. It was uploaded by Kavithalaya, a production house owned by Balachander, in 2020.

Rajinikanth, a Maharashtrian who lost his parents at a young age, was raised by his brother Sathyanarayana Geikhwad in Bengaluru. A young Shivaji Rao wanted to make it big in films but didn’t have the money to pursue his dreams. That is when Raja Bahadur, the driver of the bus in which Rajinikanth was the conductor, offered him help. Shivaji Rao eventually found himself in the then Madras city chasing his dreams.

Shivaji Rao and Balachander met in 1974 when Balachander was at the Film Institute for a practical class. After the meeting, Balachander realised he found a spark in Shivaji Rao and invited him for a meeting a few months later.

Cut to March 27, 1995. “Suddenly one day, K B sir called and said he wants to meet me in his Kalakendra office. I was so happy. He was alone in his office and asked me to sit down. After exchanging pleasantries, he (KB) asked me whether I can show my acting skills now. After a while, there was absolute silence. And I realised he was not happy, and I thought he was going to scold me,” Rajinikanth says in the video.

“After three to four minutes, he said, see Mr Sivaji Rao, I am booking you for three films. I am introducing you,” the superstar says in the video. Balachander says he told Shivaji Rao that he would like to change his name. “I told him your name will be Rajinikanth He pronounced it twice and said, Ok.”

Thus, Shivaji Rao became Rajinikanth and made his debut in Aboorva Raagangal directed by Balachander.

