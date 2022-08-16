I-Day speech by daughter of journalist jailed under UAPA gets widespread attention

An Independence Day speech given by a nine-year-old girl about freedom of individuals had far-reaching effects because of its content, as well as the orator. The girl, who is the daughter of Malayali journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been in prison since 2020 October under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges, called out the injustice of being denied fundamental right to freedom in her speech.

Speaking briefly on Independence Day at her school, Nottapuram GLP School at Vengara in Malappuram district in Kerala, on Monday, Mehnaz Kappan urged that freedom of ordinary people should not be curtailed.

The Class 4 student opened her address by introducing herself as “the daughter of journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been jailed by denying (him) all freedoms of a citizen.”

Mehnaz said we get to enjoy freedom of expression and to choose religion because of the sacrifices and struggles of numerous respectable personalities, such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Bhagat Singh. “But still there was unrest in some places over religion and politics,” she said.

Through her words, she urged the people to unitedly fight against discrimination and communalism, and that she dreamed of taking the country to “soaring heights” without unrest.

Kappan was held in Uttar Pradesh, in October 2020, while he was on his way to Hathras to visit the family of a rape victim. Kappan was accused of links with the Popular Front of India and charged with UAPA.