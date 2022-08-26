IIT-M alumni launch website to answer all aspirants’ questions, doubts

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) alumni recently launched ‘AskIITM.com’—a website where IIT aspirants can get their queries and doubts answered, directly by the alumni. The questions could range from placements and faculty to academics and campus culture at the institute.

Visitors can browse www.askiitm.com to look at the existing questions and ask their own also on this website, which is an alumni-run initiative and seeks to help those aspiring for IIT-Madras.

“Aspirants go to social media to find information, but there is so much information that it is confusing. The need for a credible source of information is very high. I am thrilled that the passionate alumni of this great institute are providing this via AskIITM. I am confident this is the start of a journey not just for IIT-M, but for Indian education overall,” professor V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, said.

The website allows for anyone to ask a question related to the institute, which will be answered within 48 hours by a team of alumni and student volunteers. Those asking questions will be given a response via email and/or WhatsApp, and the new question will be visible on the site to benefit others, the institute said.

Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, dean of alumni and corporate relations at IIT-M, said the institute’s alumni are the best source to answer questions about IIT-Madras, since they have first-hand experience of both the institution, as well as placements after graduation.

As part of AskIITM, the IIT Madras Alumni Association will host interaction events in Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada from September 2–4, 2022.

Those writing the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) can attend these events and ask questions to the director and alumni present. There are also virtual tours of the campus and departments on September 10–11, 2022, the institute announced.