IIT-M’s learning program, Amadeus Labs join up to make free GATE prep portal

To help students preparing for the GATE exam, National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has made its GATE portal freely accessible to all students.

The portal was made available to students free-of-cost with CSR support from India’s leading travel technology organization, Amadeus Labs in Bengaluru. NPTEL, a joint initiative of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and all IITs, is a provider of free online certification courses.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level entrance exam for aspirants seeking admission for master’s or PhD in IITs, IISc and other top institutions, apart from applying for jobs at multiple PSUs.

IIT-M said the GATE preparation portal could be accessed through the following link https://gate.nptel.ac.in.

Through the new portal, NPTEL aimed to leverage its existing course content on engineering and science domains, from its portfolio of 2,400-plus courses, to provide video solutions, practice tests, and online assistance in line with the GATE syllabus.

“Success in GATE enables both higher education and employment options. NPTEL is leveraging its content to guide and help candidates prepare and create a level playing field by providing equal opportunities for people to attempt the GATE exam,” Professor V Kamakoti, the director of IIT-M, said.

Dr Ramkrishna Pasumarthy, NPTEL coordinator at IIT-M, said they came up with this idea of creating a comprehensive one-stop platform, covering everything from concepts to tricks for cracking the GATE exam. As nearly 9 to 10 lakh students take the GATE exams next year, this portal will make the preparation journey easier for the aspirants.

Mani Ganeshan, APAC engineering head and centre head at Amadeus Labs Bengaluru, said the GATE preparation portal was another example of his company’s efforts to support and contribute to “the growth of our nation’s upcoming leaders who will shape the future of India.”

The GATE preparation portal was launched during an event hosted by IIT-M PALS, a social initiative of pre-eminent alumni of IITs to augment engineering education by providing interventions to students, faculty and management of engineering colleges in India since 2012.