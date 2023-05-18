IIT-M, University of Birmingham open applications for joint masters programmes

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) and The University of Birmingham have opened applications for their new Joint Masters programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, the first such education partnership between any IIT and a UK Russell Group university.

Successful applicants will study in Birmingham and Chennai before receiving a single degree awarded by both universities. They will also carry out a substantial research project, giving them an opportunity to apply their knowledge to real world challenges, the institutes said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | IIT-M ties up with Tamil Nadu to motivate students to take up electronics



The joint programmes will be delivered at the campuses of both institutions and mutual recognition of academic credits issued by each university will lead to the award of a single degree certificate. Students will benefit from academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that are going to define the future of global engineering and technology.

The programmes offer flexibility to students to spend either five months or twelve months in the UK, concluding the programme in Birmingham or Chennai. The programmes will begin in July 2023 when students would commence their studies at IIT Madras and complete several modules before beginning a short industrial placement.

“The Joint Masters programmes open new and exciting opportunities to study in two countries, benefitting from the expertise and industry links of both IIT Madras and the University of Birmingham. Successful applicants will experience a global perspective as they learn the fundamental principles of data science and explore the world of AI,” Prof Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Birmingham, said.

He said the research-informed teaching will put students at the forefront of these rapidly evolving fields. On his part, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M said this is a great beginning for a long and fruitful association with the University of Birmingham. “We look forward to several such engagements with the University, in various growth areas of IIT Madras,” he added.

The Program is open for students with a bachelor’s degree in Science or Engineering with over 60 per cent marks. Students with over 75 per cent marks in English in Class 12 from CBSE/ CISCE/ West Bengal board and over 80 per cent marks in English in Class 12 from Other Indian State Boards are exempted from submitting a TOEFL/IELTS/PTE Academic test.

As well as studying in India and Birmingham at two leading institutions, successful applicants will gain a global perspective on data science and AI, as well as experiencing hands-on industrial training, the IIT-M said.