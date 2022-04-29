IIT Madras Covid-19 cluster grows to 171

The Covid-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has increased to 171 after 60 more tested positive for the virus.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, the state government and the IIT-M authorities are trying to prevent the infection from spreading outside the campus.

The IIT-M has asked people to wear masks, maintain social distance and go for Covid-19 tests in case they experience Covid-related symptoms.

