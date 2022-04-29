IIT Madras Covid-19 cluster grows to 171

IIT Madras Covid-19 cluster grows to 171

The IIT-M has asked people to wear masks and maintain social distance

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Apr 29 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 15:49 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Covid-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has increased to 171 after 60 more tested positive for the virus. 

According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, the state government and the IIT-M authorities are trying to prevent the infection from spreading outside the campus.

Also Read — India reports 3,377 fresh Covid-19 cases, 60 more deaths

The IIT-M has asked people to wear masks, maintain social distance and go for Covid-19 tests in case they experience Covid-related symptoms.

IIT Madras
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
India News

