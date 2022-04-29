IIT Madras Covid-19 cluster grows to 171

The Covid-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has increased to 171 after 60 more tested positive for the virus.
According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, the state government and the IIT-M authorities are trying to prevent the infection from spreading outside the campus.
Also Read — India reports 3,377 fresh Covid-19 cases, 60 more deaths
The IIT-M has asked people to wear masks, maintain social distance and go for Covid-19 tests in case they experience Covid-related symptoms.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam
UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars
DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?
Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career
Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few
Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy
Summer camps struggle to make a comeback
DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'
Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'