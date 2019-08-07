IPS officer slaps a medico in AP

An agitating medico was slapped by an IPS officer outside the NTR Health University on the Kolkata-Chennai highway in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The officer held the junior doctor by his collar and slapped him during a massive protest against the proposed National Medical Commission Bill.

The incident occurred when the junior doctors formed a human chain bringing the vehicular traffic to a grinding halt between Benz Circle and Ramavarappadu. The police removed most of the students and restored the traffic. Deputy Commissioner of Police V Harshavardhan Raju manhandled the medico while trying to restrict them to the side of the road.

Following the incident the medicos intensified their agitation, demanding action against the DCP. They later made a representation to Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, demanding action against the senior officer for his rude behaviour with the students. Sources say that the DGP had called for a report from the city police chief.

Last week, a constable was placed under suspension for touching and pinching a woman medico inappropriately during a protest at Ayurveda College in Old City in Hyderabad.

Telugu Desam Party president and leader of the opposition in the Assembly, N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident in a tweet and wanted to know what prompted the IPS officer to lose his cool.