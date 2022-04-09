Iranian boat seized, brought to Chennai for probe

Iranian boat seized by Coast Guard, brought to Chennai for probe

More central and state agencies were likely to join the probe

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 09 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 14:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An Iranian boat was "taken charge of" by the Indian Coast Guard in Indian seas and brought here for further investigation, official sources said on Saturday.

Without divulging details, the sources said the Coast Guard took "charge" of the boat on suspicion and brought it to the harbour here.

Further investigation was on and more central and state agencies were likely to join the probe, they added.

