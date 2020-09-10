IUML directs Manjeswar MLA to repay investors in six months

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala has directed Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin, who is accused of cheating several people who had invested in his jewellery business, to repay all the investors within six months.

He has also been removed from United Democratic Front district convenor post.

The IUML leadership was under pressure to act against the MLA as the majority of the investors were also party activists and supporters and many had invested their hard-earned money in the legislator's jewellery business.

Around 30 cheating cases have been registered against Kamaruddin and the investigation has been handed over to the state crime branch. A search was conducted at the MLA's house. The cheating pertained to the Kasaragod based Fashion Gold Jewellery business.

Kamaruddin is the chairman of the shop and IUML local leader T K Pookoya Thangal is the managing director. The firm shut shutters in January citing business loss. The MLA earlier maintained that he could return all the investments and the present case was politically motivated. Around 700 people were said to have invested in the firm.

IUML state leadership, which met party chief Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal on Thursday, enquired with the leaders from Kasaragod about the allegations. After the meeting, Kamaruddin was directed to return the funds in six months. The MLA was also directed to inform the party leadership of the details of the investors and liabilities in 15 days.

The party district treasurer would be coordinating the repayment of the investments. The party need not take responsibility for the liabilities directly, the state leaders maintained.

The IUML's intervention assumes political significance as the cheating case involving party leaders would affect the party's prospects in the upcoming local body and Assembly polls. Kamaruddin was elected to the Assembly in the last bypoll in October.