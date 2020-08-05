IUML resolution against Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Ram temple

The Indian Union Muslim League, which is a key coalition partner of Congress in Kerala, on Wednesday, expressed dissent over AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Ayodhya Ram temple.

IUML leadership that met at Panakkad in Malappuram district on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution that Priyanka's statement was untimely and the IUML was expressing its dissent.

The Muslim community is a decisive vote bank in Kerala, especially in many constituencies in North Kerala, including the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat being represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

On Tuesday itself IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer had expressed dissent over Priyanka's stand. Priyanka said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple would become a celebration of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.

The IUML meeting chaired by party chief Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal observed that the party doesn't have any agenda of communal polarisation over the issue. During the demolition of Babri Masjid IUML took a stand that strengthened secularism. The party would continue with such a stand, the party observed.

Some senior Congress leaders were learnt to have held talks with the IUML leaders to pacify them. A Congress MP from central Kerala also reportedly wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi expressing concern over statements of some senior Congress leaders like Digvijay Singh.