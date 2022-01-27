Jagan launches AP Seva Portal 2.0 for better, transparent delivery of services

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched an improved version of the citizen service portal intended for better delivery of various services to the people.

All the officials right from the village/ward secretariat level to the top authorities shall be using the AP Seva Portal, a digitised platform to provide citizen services in a transparent manner.

The public can track the status of their applications themselves by logging in without any hassle. Updates are provided through SMSes too. The portal is also enabled with payment gateways to access paid services.

Speaking during the launch of AP Seva Portal 2.0 on Thursday, chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy said the initiative would “make governance much closer to people.” “Even those in remote villages can avail citizen services right from their doorstep, without running from pole to post,” the CM said.

The newly updated portal offers over 30 services under Revenue and Land Administration, 25 services of Municipal Administration, six services of Civil Supplies, three services of Rural Development and over 53 services of Energy departments.

The improved portal allows approval of all applications online and officials can also provide certificates and documents online with a digital signature. The portal services can be availed from any secretariat across the state.

The Chief Minister said that the village/ward secretariats, with a volunteer system, was brought in to ease public service delivery at the local level.

“About four lakh people are part of this delivery mechanism, offering over 540 services directly to the people. Since January 2020, as many as 3.46 crore government services were provided to the public through village/ward secretariats,” Reddy said.

