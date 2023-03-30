Andhra CM meets Sitharaman; seeks early fund clearance

Jagan Reddy meets Nirmala Sitharaman; seeks early clearance of pending funds

  • Mar 30 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 14:42 ist
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Credit: PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to expedite the release of pending funds to the southern state.

In his half-an-hour meeting, Reddy demanded an early approval of the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,657 crore for the mega Polavaram Irrigation project on the Godavari river, an official source said.

He also requested for early clearance of all pending financial funds to the state and help the newly carved out state tide over the financial stress.

Last night, the chief minister had met Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah and sought early implementation of the pending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA).

Notably, the division of assets worth crores between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana listed under the schedule 9 and 10 of the Act still remains pending.

