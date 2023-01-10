Jagan wants smart-TV based teaching in Andhra Pradesh Anganwadis

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a makeover of the Anganwadi infrastructure in the state with Rs 1,500 crore.

During a review meeting on the functioning of Anganwadis with the Women and Child Welfare Department officials at Amaravati on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed them to constantly monitor the supply of milk and eggs to the children to ensure good quality.

Reddy asked for formulation of SOPs using technology to ensure a foolproof and hassle free distribution of food items.

“There should be a constant vigil even on the functioning of supervisors and strict action should be taken against staff members indulging in wrong doings in the distribution of milk and eggs,” Reddy instructed.

Besides ensuring that quality milk is served to all children, officials should launch a pilot project immediately to serve flavored milk to children, the CM said, observing that it can be launched in full-fledged manner after three months, based on results.

The Chief Minister asked officials to formulate proposals on introducing teaching methods using smart TVs to give the best education to kids in Anganwadi centres.

“While village and ward clinics should constantly monitor the health of the children in Anganwadis, better medical treatment should be extended to all children using Aarogyasri (state government health scheme) wherever necessary,” the CM said.

Reddy instructed that Anganwadis, Medical and Health Department and Village Clinics should work in tandem to ensure nutritious food supply to all mothers and children suffering from anemic conditions.

“They should be given additional medicines and this should be implemented from February 1. A permanent solution should be found to the problem using the family doctor concept and formulating SOPs. A foolproof method should also be developed to provide take home ration for all mothers,” the CM said, adding that the government is giving as much importance to women and child welfare as it gives to education, agriculture, medical and health sectors.

Reddy asked officials to work favorably towards the children in all government schools and Anganwadis as majority of them are from weaker section families.