Jamuna, popular Telugu actor of 60s, 70s, dies at 86

Yesteryear Telugu film star Jamuna Juluri (86) passed away in her Hyderabad home on Friday, after suffering illness due to old age for some time.

One of the most glamorous and talented actors of her time, Jamuna played the female lead alongside matinee idols NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageshwara Rao in several films.

Jamuna has acted in around 200 films mainly in Telugu and other languages like Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Some of her most memorable movies are Missamma, Gundamma-katha, Mooga-manasulu, Srikrishna Tulabharam. Her portrayal of Sathyabhama in the mythological film has earned her special laurels.

Jamuna later entered politics, joined the Congress and served as a Lok Sabha member elected from Rajahmundry in 1989.

Jamuna was born on 30 August 1936 in Hampi, near Bellary, as Jana bai. Her family later moved to Duggirala in Andhra Pradesh, where she went to school while learning music, and harmonium.

Jamuna's first film was Puttillu (1952), and she earned wide recognition with the 1955 classic Missamma, in which she shared the screen space with NTR, ANR, SV Ranga Rao and Savitri, the legends of Telugu cinema.

The five teamed again for another iconic Telugu film Gundamma-katha in 1962. Savitri and Jamuna played the role of sisters in a few films.

Despite being accused of being self-willed by some of the leading heroes, Jamuna became the most sought-after actress in the fifties and sixties. Due to such spats, Jamuna reportedly could not act with NTR and ANR for around three years.

In her later interviews, Jamuna said that her immense self-respect has caused some disfavors. “A woman should face the challenges and not lose her self-respect, let it be in any field,” Jamuna had said.

Several Telugu film industry celebrities and politicians expressed condolences over Jamuna's demise.

“Jamuna's passing away is a big loss to the film industry. She is a first-generation actress who emerged as a favourite star for the Telugu. Having won the people's hearts as a popular actress, she rendered public service as a Parliament member,” Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in his condolence message.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief. “Jamuna's death brings an end to the golden era artists of Telugu cinema,” the Chief Minister said, conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members.