Job denial forces transwoman to seek mercy killing; Kerala minister assures support

As denial of jobs due to transwoman identify compelled 34-year-old Aneera Kabeer from Palakkad district of Kerala to seek mercy killing, a Kerala minister came to her rescue and offered her a job.

Despite having two master degrees, and clearing the MEd and State Eligibility Test, Kabeer was unable to find a suitable job so far. Though she had worked in many schools and earned the respect of many students, the transwoman identity often remained as a hindrance as she could not continue long in each job. She was even denied appointment to temporary vacancies in some government schools owing to her identity.

Fed up with the discrimination and hindrances in getting suitable placements, Kabeer finally approached the District Legal Services Authority of her home district Palakkad for moving a petition seeking nod for mercy killing.

'I am from a financially weak family. My brother died recently and I have to support his family too. It is impossible to survive without a job. Hence, as an extreme measure, I approached the DLSA with the plea to file application for mercy killing," Kabeer told DH.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty came across her plight and intervened. After speaking to Kabeer, he directed the officials concerned to take steps to give suitable posting to Kabeer.

Kabeer said that following the minister's intervention, she would get a job at a block resource centre as cluster coordinator and would be later considered for appointment as teacher. She said that the present generation students were not showing any sort of discrimination towards her as they were well aware of the identity of the transgender persons and respect it. Many of her old students were still keeping in touch with her and give her due respect. The discrimination towards transgender community seems to be mainly coming from vested interest groups, she said.

Kabeer who is a native of Ottapalam in Palakkad will also appear for Kerala Public Service Commission recruitment tests.

