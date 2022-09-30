Jubilee Hills rape: 4 minors can be tried as majors

Juvenile Justice Board says 4 out of 5 accused minors in Jubilee Hills gang-rape case can be tried as majors

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2022, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 18:08 ist

Juvenile Justice Board on Friday pronounced that four out of the five accused minors in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case can be tried as majors.

The accused, belonging to influential families from the AIMIM, TRS, are between 16 to 18 years of age. The AIMIM MLA's son will be treated as a minor.

One of the six accused is 18 years old.

