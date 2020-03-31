Karnataka reiterates stand on border road at Kerala HC

The Karnataka government has informed the Kerala High Court on Tuesday that the border road connecting on Kasargod and Mangaluru could not be opened and a decision on allowing patients would be taken by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, one more patient at Kasargod reportedly died after he could not be taken to Mangalore owing to the roadblock at the Thalapadi border by Karnataka police.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Local police sources said that the deceased, identified as Shekar, 49, of Manjeshwar suffered a heart attack on Monday. Though he was earlier undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mangaluru, he could not be taken to Mangaluru on Monday as Karnataka authorities had blocked the road. Though he was taken to a private hospital in Kasargod, he died by Tuesday morning.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Three other ill persons, who were also blocked from proceeding to Mangaluru from Kasargod in the recent days had died and a pregnant woman had to deliver in the ambulance.

The Kerala High court on Monday initiated a case over the roadblock based on a couple of petitions. Karnataka representative informed the court on Tuesday that the road from Mangalore could not be opened considering the large number of COVID-19 patients in Kasargod. But the roads to Wayanad and Kannur were kept open.