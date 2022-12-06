KCR to convene Telangana cabinet on Dec 10

KCR to convene Telangana cabinet on December 10

Paddy proucrement, releasing funds to support farmers are some of the issues on the table

PTI
Hyderabad,
  Dec 06 2022, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 09:13 ist
Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

The Telangana cabinet would meet on December 10 to discuss paddy procurement in the state, and implementation of the flagship Dalit empowerment scheme 'Dalit Bandhu' among others.

The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is also likely to take up the issue of release of funds under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers, an official release said on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Monday had a meeting with party MPs ahead of the winter session of Parliament, which begins on December 7.

The TRS MPs would like to take up the issues as they come, party sources said, adding that they would raise the matter depending on the Bills that are going to be tabled during the 16-17 working days.

Telangana and funds for its development would remain the agenda of the party MPs, the sources said.

Hyderabad
K Chandrashekar Rao
Telangana
India News

