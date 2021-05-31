Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution seeking Centre's intervention in Lakshadweep issue

The Kerala Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the decisions of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel and terming those as attempts of Sangh Parivar to impose its agenda on the people. The resolution demanded the Centre recall the administrator.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution in the house that was backed by the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Vijayan alleged that the Sangh Parivar was experimenting the saffron agenda at Lakshadweep by sabotaging the culture and life of the people and laying a red carpet for corporates. He reminded that such efforts to impose agendas with vested interest on people had witnessed strong resistance from people at various parts of the world.

Vijayan said that the Patel administration was even painting the coconut trees at the island saffron, imposing norms like the two-children policy and land reforms that were unheard of and warning of hefty fines for non-adherence. A beef ban was imposed at Lakshadweep even as beef was a key component of the diet of the majority of islanders.

The powers of the panchayat were being encroached upon by the administrators especially in key sectors like fisheries, agriculture, health and education and a dictatorship was being imposed, affecting the peaceful living condition in the region that had a historical relationship with Kerala.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that human rights violation was taking place at Lakshadweep. Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty said that Lakshadweep was being made a place of experimenting saffron agenda by the Sangh Parivar.

Meanwhile, BJP Kerala president K Surendran criticised that the Kerala Assembly was being misused by the CPM and the Congress with vested interests by using the house to pass a resolution against Lakshadweep even as the 'reforms' in Lakshadweep did not have any direct connection with Kerala.

"Allegations of imposing saffron agenda on an island with a 99 per cent Muslim community was being raised with vested interests. The CPM and Congress had been often misusing Kerala Assembly for passing resolutions against the centre," he said.

