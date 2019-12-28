Kerala biker takes dog for a ride, lands in trouble

A two-wheeler rider in Kerala has landed in trouble for taking his dog for a ride.

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department has initiated changes of reckless driving and the rider will have to pay a fine of Rs. 2000, apart from Rs. 500 for helmetless riding. Further actions like suspension of driving license may also be initiated.

The incident took place at Manarcad on the outskirts of Kottayam town on Friday.

Enforcement officials of the MVD, who were on routine vehicle checking, came across the helmet-less two-wheeler rider. As they were about to ask him to stop, they found a pomeranian pet pillion riding.

Hence, instead of stopping the vehicle the officials recorded the video.

Road Transport Officer (Enforcement) of Kottayam district, Tojo M Thomas, said that a notice was issued to the vehicle owner seeking explanation and remittance of a fine of Rs. 2,500. In case of failure in giving a genuine explanation, further actions like suspension of driving license could be initiated against the rider.