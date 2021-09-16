Kerala BJP president quizzed in election bribery case

Kerala BJP president K Surendran quizzed in election bribery case

He lost in the 2021 Kerala Assembly election by 745 votes

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 16 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 21:25 ist
K Surendran. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala BJP president K Surendran was quizzed on Thursday by the state police who are investigating an election bribery allegation.

Surendran, who lost in the recent Kerala Assembly elections at Manjeshwar in Kasargod, allegedly gave Rs. 2.5 lakh and a mobile phone to K Sundara, a BSP candidate, for withdrawing the nomination. He had denied the allegation.

Surendran was quizzed for about one hour by a team led by a Crime Branch DySP. 

A local court in Kasargod ordered the police probe based on a petition filed by Left Front candidate V V Ramesh who came third in the election. Surendran lost in the 2016 Assembly election by 89 votes and by 745 votes this year. 

K Surendran
BJP
Bribery case
Corruption
Kerala
India News

