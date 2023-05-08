Kerala boat tragedy: Vessel owner caught from Kozhikode

Kerala boat accident: Vessel owner caught from Kozhikode, say police

The capture of the boat owner, Nasar, was confirmed by a senior police officer of Malappuram district

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • May 08 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 20:21 ist
At least 22 people died when a double-decker tourist boat capsized in Kerala. Credit: AFP Photo

The owner of the boat that capsized on Sunday evening, which resulted in the death of 22 people, including 15 children, was caught from the Kozhikode beach area of the district on Monday, police said.

The capture of the boat owner, Nasar, was confirmed by a senior police officer of Malappuram district.

Also Read | Kerala government orders judicial probe into tourist boat tragedy

"He has been caught from the Calicut (Kozhikode) beach area. He has not been arrested formally. He will be brought here (Malappuram)," the officer said.

According to Tanur police, in whose jurisdiction the tragic incident occurred, the owner of the boat had been absconding.

A case was registered on Sunday itself against the owner of the boat, which reportedly did not have a licence to function, police said earlier.

The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Malappuram
Kerala
India News
Kozhikode
Boat accident
Boat capsizes
Boat tragedy

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

 