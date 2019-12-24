Kerala CAA stir: BJYM leader warns actors of I-T raids

A BJP leader in Kerala has triggered a row by warning actress who staged protest against CAA of Income Tax raids.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state secretary Sandeep G Varier said in a social media post that actors, especially actress, who staged protest against CAA should be cautious that they paid income tax.

"If Income Tax authorities catch you red handed for tax evasion, don't allege of political vendetta. No drug addicts would be accompanying for staging march at such situation," said Sandeep in the post, which was later withdrawn.

A long march organised by various outfits in Kochi on Monday to protest against CAA witnessed participation of many prominent personalities of Malayalam film industry. This provoked Sandeep to make the social media post.

BJP former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan had also criticised the protest by actors. He alleged that their patriotism was fake.